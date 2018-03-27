Columbus police searching for man accused of exposing himself to young females

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to young females at a west Columbus Walmart.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on March 20 the man in the above photo entered the Walmart at 5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive and began watching two young female shoppers.

Police say as he was watching the females, he exposed himself to them.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the CPD Victims Bureau or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s