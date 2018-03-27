Columbus police searching for man accused of exposing himself to young females

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to young females at a west Columbus Walmart.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on March 20 the man in the above photo entered the Walmart at 5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive and began watching two young female shoppers.

Police say as he was watching the females, he exposed himself to them.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the CPD Victims Bureau or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.