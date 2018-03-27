Columbus unveils nation’s first social justice park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Demands for social justice have spawned more than eight hundred marches around the country and many other school walkouts.

On Tuesday morning, a downtown Columbus park was unveiled with the goal of sparking dialog and reminding people of the struggles our nation has endured.

City leaders call it a first of its kind in the nation, a Social Justice Park that will rise from a present hole in the ground. The 18,000 square foot Washington Gladden Social Justice Park will sit next to the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ, who acquired the land and coordinated the donations. The park is intended to span the generations, from namesake Dr. Washington Gladden (1836-1918) to five preschoolers recruited to turn over the first shovels-full of dirt.

A 100-yard-long banner facing Broad Street was unveiled by the Columbus City Attorney Zack Klein, announcing the park’s construction phase.

There to watch it all unfold was 13-year-old Ben Mailer, a middle school student from Ashville.

“I think it is important for people of all ethnicities to have a place of peace they can go to and just be safe and feel at peace with themselves and just relax,” Mailer said.

Mailer and his family attend church at First Congregational. Part of the event was moved inside the church because of rain.

Several city leaders speaking from the pulpit referred to local teens marching to seek change.

“More so than anyone of us here it is these young people who are the present in our fight for social justice,” said Elizabeth Brown, Columbus City Council member.

NBC4 asked Mailer about those teen-lead marches around the country.

“I think it is great with all these marches and things and it is good that they are willing to make a change and make a difference and speak out,” Mailer said. He talked about being a teen in today’s society.

“We don’t really have a ton of power, but we will inherit that, so I think it is important that we understand these big issues today, because eventually in five years that is going to be my world I have to change,” said Mailer.

Tom Worley, Chair of the Park Planning Committee said they hope Columbus can eventually become a center for Social Justice.

Rev. Dr. Tim Ahrens, senior minister of First Congregational Church said the park is expected to be open by August or September of this year.

Gladden was a nationally known proponent of the Social Gospel and one of Columbus’ most prominent citizens.