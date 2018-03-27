CPD: Shoplifting suspect punched employee in head during escape

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a person who punched a Family Dollar employee while trying to leave the store without paying.

It happened at the Family Dollar at 2485 E. Dublin Granville Rd. around 9:53am on March 11.

Police say the suspect loaded a shopping cart full of items and then went for the doors. As employees tried to stop the suspect, the suspect turned around and punched an employee in the face, knocking the employee to the ground.

The suspect was seen getting into an older vehicle, possibly a red Toyota Camry.

The suspect was described as having female attributes.

The suspect was around 30 years old, stood around 5’10” and weighed around 180 pounds. The suspect was wearing glasses and a knit cap.