Dog treats recalled for possible high levels of thyroid hormone

WASHINGTON (WSPA) — Two types of dog treats are being recalled because they may contain too much beef thyroid hormone.

According to a release on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s website, the J.M. Smucker Company announced a limited and voluntary recall of two types of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats — Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers/Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak and Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon.

In the announcement, dogs who consume higher levels of beef thyroid hormone may show signs of increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.

Prolonged symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea and rapid or labored breathing.

According to the release, consumers who have purchased the dog treats should stop feeding it to their pets.

To get a refund or a replacement, as well as for more information, call 1-888-569-6767 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to the release, no other Milo’s Kitchen dog treats or any other product made by The J.M. Smucker Company have been impacted.