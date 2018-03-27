GOP lawmakers propose regulation reform for Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you wanted to read the Ohio Administrative Code, it would take you roughly 21 weeks, reading 40 hours per week.

All said and done, you would find there are a lot of restrictions in it. Around 246,852 of them according to the Mercatus Center of George Mason University.

The Mercatus Center has been studying state codes and have looked at 22 of them so far. They say Ohio ranks as the third most regulated.

Despite years of work that has already been done toward reducing regulations, Republican lawmakers say the state is being held back economically by the red tape.

“We still have far too many restrictions on employers across the state; too much red tape getting in the way of economic growth,” said Senate President Larry Obhof.

The regulatory restrictions in the Ohio Administrative Code are words like shall, must, may not, prohibited, and required.

The average number of restrictions the Mercatus Center has found is around 148,000.

Senate president Larry Obhof wants to cut Ohio’s more than 240,000 restrictions by a significant amount.

“If 21 other states that Mercatus has looked at have been able to do what they’ve been able to do to protect clean water and provide for people’s health and safety with 148,000 regulatory restrictions, the specific thing that we were looking for here, there is no reason we need 246,852 of them,” said Obhof.

Of the top ten regulators in Ohio, two make up the majority of the restrictions. The Lottery Commission has 30,351 restrictions, and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has 28,266. The next highest is the Division of State Fire Marshal with 13,198 restrictions.

Obhof says the cuts will not necessarily come from the Lottery Commission or the EPA.

“This isn’t about just getting rid of regulation,” said Obhof. “There are important things that we need to do to protecting health, protecting safety, but we can do that while having significantly less than we do now in terms of red tape.”

Obhof wants to cut regulations in areas that will spur the state economy.

There has been some speculation that one area that may be looked at is some OEPA regulations that could be trimmed to open up opportunities for oil and gas companies, but Obhof has not said this is the case.

What he has talked about is how he sees these reforms coming about.

First, he would like to create an accounting system to track the restrictions. This way every department and agency will know how many restrictions are currently in place and that information can help lawmakers make decisions.

Next, he would like to create a review process to evaluate decades of regulation to see what has/is working and again better inform lawmakers in the decision making process in regards to moving forward with future restrictions and regulations.

He would also like to set a goal; he threw a number out there of perhaps 30% in reductions over three years, but says this is a detail that still needs to be hashed out.

Finally Obhof wants a requirement, similar to what President Trump has done in an executive order at the federal level, calling for a 1-in-2-out methodology for 3-5 years or until the goal is met whichever is longer.

With 2 regulations being removed for every new 1 introduced, Obhof says the red tape will be slashed and economic growth will make Ohio a more attractive place to start or move a business, and for families to settle down.

Right now, given the state of the Ohio economy for the past 16 years, the Mercatus Center estimates it would take more than 80 years to double the state’s economy if no changes are made to regulations.