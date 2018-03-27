Gorillas at Israeli Zoo Observe Passover by Eating Matzo

At this Israeli zoo, even the gorillas are gearing up for Passover.

The Ramat-Gan Safari, located just outside Tel Aviv, is giving some of its animals a kosher-for-Passover diet, swapping bread for matzo like observant Jews do.

Instead, Jews eat matzo to illustrate how the Israelites had no time to let their bread rise while fleeing captivity in Egypt.

The calm gorillas don’t seem to mind the change in diet.

