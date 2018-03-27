Gorillas at Israeli Zoo Observe Passover by Eating Matzo

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

At this Israeli zoo, even the gorillas are gearing up for Passover.

The Ramat-Gan Safari, located just outside Tel Aviv, is giving some of its animals a kosher-for-Passover diet, swapping bread for matzo like observant Jews do.

Instead, Jews eat matzo to illustrate how the Israelites had no time to let their bread rise while fleeing captivity in Egypt.

The calm gorillas don’t seem to mind the change in diet.

RELATED STORIES


Gorilla Casually Walks Around on 2 Legs at Zoo


Panda in Love with Showers Competes Against Dancing Gorilla in Love with ‘Flash Dance’


Great-Great-Grandmother Gorilla Named Helen Gets 60th Birthday Bash

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s