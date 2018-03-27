Internet praises mom for teaching ‘entitled’ son a lesson at Goodwill

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – One tough mom is receiving praise on Facebook after posting a photo of her son learning a valuable lesson went viral.

Cierra Brittany Forey shared a photo of her son inside a Goodwill store Sunday morning.

Forey explained in the caption her 13-year-old made snarky remarks about his classmates, claiming he was “too good” to shop at Walmart. His mom thought he was acting “entitled”.

“I don’t tolerate that,” Forey wrote.

So she took her son to Goodwill and told him his own $20 bucks would have to pay for his clothes for the week.

“Whatever he found is what he would have to wear. He isn’t happy and shed a few tears but I firmly believe in 15 years he will look back and laugh at the day his Mom made him shop at goodwill,” the post said.

Since then, the photo has racked up almost 200,000 shares and 117,000 comments.

