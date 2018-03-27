Judge to rule on Judy Malinowski’s testimony

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Thursday, a judge was set to make a key ruling in the Judy Malinowski murder trial, but a power outage postponed the hearing until today.

On Tuesday, a judge is scheduled to decide whether Malinowski’s testimony can be used in her own murder trial against the man accused of killing her.

Legal experts from around the country are interested in the outcome.

Malinowski was horrifically burned after being doused with gas and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend outside of a Gahanna gas station in 2015. She spent 700 days in the hospital suffering 3rd and 4th degree burns to 95 percent of her body before passing away.

Before she died, Judy gave a testimony from her hospital bed, and was cross-examined by the defense. A judge is expected to rule on whether or not that deposition will be allowed at the upcoming trial for her murder.

“They should know what is said,” said Bonnie Bowes, Judy’s mother. “Who better to tell under oath what happened?”

While Bowes wasn’t allowed to be present during the deposition, she was with Judy before, after, and during breaks that day. She said Judy knew exactly what she was doing and believed in the justice system.

“She also knew in her mind she wasn’t going home,” said Bowes.

Michael Slager is serving an 11-year sentence for setting Judy on fire. His attorneys are fighting to keep that deposition out of the courtroom.