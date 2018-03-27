LL Cool J to launch new SiriusXM classic hip-hop channel

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, LL Cool J attends the Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration in Los Angeles. The two-time Grammy-winning rapper tells The Associated Press that he will launch his new classic hip-hop Sirius channel called “Rock the Bells Radio” on March 28. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — LL Cool J wants to make old-school hip-hop music relevant for today’s listeners with a new SiriusXM channel.

The two-time Grammy-winning rapper tells The Associated Press that he will launch his new classic hip-hop channel called “Rock the Bells Radio” on Wednesday. He will host an invitation-only roller skating event to help launch the channel during a live broadcast in Los Angeles.

LL Cool J hopes to create an avenue for old-school rappers to play their past songs and promote new work. He says the channel will feature interviews and classic rap songs from Ice Cube, Kool Moe Dee, Outkast, Public Enemy and Snoop Dogg.

The channel’s name is derived from LL Cool J’s 1985 hit song, “Rock The Bells.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s