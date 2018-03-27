Local clinics preparing for second wave of flu season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Get ready for round two of the flu. Just when we thought flu season was over, the virus is making a comeback.

Parents of young children have a reason to remain watchful.

“My littlest one was in the hospital with RSV before, so I know how scary it is to go there,” said Tara Vonderhaar.

Vonderhaar says she doesn’t want her children to ever be that sick again. When she heard that a second wave of the flu is making its rounds she’s taking extra precaution.

“Lots of hand washing, use the hand sanitizer and hope for the best,” said Vonderhaar.

New reports coming out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say doctors are now reporting cases of influenza-B.

At the height of flu season, urgent care clinics and emergency rooms were treating patients who were sick with the A-strain, also known as H3N2. It was highly contagious and sometimes lead to death.

“If you have gotten it already this season you can definitely get influenza-B. The good thing is the chances are you are not going to feel nearly as bad as with Influenza-A,” said Dr. Thomas McCartney.

McCartney with Express Med Urgent Care in New Albany says this flu season hit his clinic hard, with eight to nine patients being treated a day.

The clinic at one point ran out of flu test kits. Now they have stocked up.

“It is looking like the influenza-B that is coming around is more susceptible to the vaccine. if you got the vaccine you are more protected during this wave than you were the first wave,” said McCartney.

Yet parents may still want to continue their vigilance when it comes to the little ones.

“It is a concern but we just try to do good habits to prevent it, like washing hands,” said parent, Jake Swartz.

Doctors say even though influenza-B is not as harsh as influenza-A, you still want to get a flu shot if you haven’t already.

If you did get a flu shot you are still protected.