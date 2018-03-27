Mama Chihuahua Breaks World Record After Giving Birth to 11 Puppies

A pregnant Chihuahua became a record breaking mom when she gave birth to 11 puppies — on National Puppy Day.

The mama Chihuahua, named Laugh Out Loud, appeared to have an endless supply of puppies in her belly when she went into a 12-hour-long labor last Friday while staying at her foster family’s home in Olathe, Kan.

“One came out, and then one more came out, and you know, two, three, four, five more came out and she still was round and bulbous, and obviously there was more puppies in there,” Josie Brown, who will foster the puppies, told KCTV.

Daniel Reno, from Unleashed Pet Rescue added, “When we hit about 8, we were like, ‘Whoa, she’s not done?’ and then we got an update that there were 10 and we about had a heart attack.”

The following day, Brown went to check on the puppies and realized there were not 10, but 11, which they believe has broken the world record.

According to Unleashed Pet Rescue, the shelter that rescued Laugh Out Loud, this was the mama pup’s second litter despite being only a year and a half old.

Laugh Out Loud was reportedly rescued from a hoarding situation, and, along with her 11 pups, will be looking for a forever home in the next few weeks.

While Guinness has not yet confirmed whether Laugh Out Loud broke the world record, the last mother Chihuahua that reportedly set the mark gave birth to 10 puppies in 2011.

The Guinness World Record for largest litter went to a Neapolitan mastiff that gave birth to 24 puppies. One was a stillborn and three others died within the first week.

