COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on the west side of Columbus.

Deborah Reese, 12, was last seen Monday at 5pm in her neighborhood in the area of W. Town Street and Hawkes Avenue.

She is described as a black female standing 5’9” and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.