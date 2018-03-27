One injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in west Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Terrace Avenue around 12:08am Tuesday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

