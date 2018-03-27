One killed in vehicle accident in southwest Columbus

By Published: Updated:
A Columbus Police officer investigates the scene of a fatal crash on I-270 at Georgesville Road (WCMH photo/Ronnie Clark)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in southwest Columbus.

It happened around 2:53am near the ramp from Interstate 270 south to Georgesville Road. According to Columbus Police, a white car hit the median and rolled over. One person was killed in the accident.

All lanes of I-270 north were closed for approximately two hours while crews responded to the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s