One killed in vehicle accident in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in southwest Columbus.

It happened around 2:53am near the ramp from Interstate 270 south to Georgesville Road. According to Columbus Police, a white car hit the median and rolled over. One person was killed in the accident.

All lanes of I-270 north were closed for approximately two hours while crews responded to the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

