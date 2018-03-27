Robber Prays and Makes Sign of the Cross Before Breaking Into Store

In the name of the Father, the Son and the holy steal-it.

A suspected burglar was caught on camera appearing to ask the Lord for guidance before smashing the glass door of a Brooklyn business.

The man was seen making the sign of the cross and then kissing his hand twice at about 5 a.m. on March 22 in the middle of the latest nor’easter to hit the Tri-State area, surveillance footage released by the NYPD showed.

He then used a large brick to smash the front glass door of Ziani Fine Italian Clothing on Avenue U in Gravesend, cops said. 

The man dashed inside and grabbed approximately 18 pieces of clothing before running away, police said.

But his face was captured on surveillance footage, which police released in the hopes that someone may recognize the apparently religious robber

Police said the man was last seen wearing black clothes, a black baseball hat, white gloves and gray sneakers. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept confidential.

