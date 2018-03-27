Student suspended from school for drawing stick figure holding a gun

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WCMH) — A student in North Carolina was suspended from school after he drew a stick figure shooting a gun.

James Herring told WRAL that he couldn’t believe his 13-year-old son was suspended from school drawing pictures.

“I see him holding his gun. He’s a deer hunter. I see him with a magician and I see him as a Ninja Turtle. Just expressing himself. Nothing violent,” said Herring.

But officials at Roseboro Salemburg Middle School said they were just being cautions when they suspended the 7th grader.

“Due to everything happening in the nation, we’re just being extra vigilant about all issues of safety,” said Sampson County School Superintendent Eric Bracy.

Herring said his son made the drawing before the shooting in Parkland, Florida, but Bracy told WRAL that the student handbook outlines a number of offenses that could lead to a suspension; including drawings.

“There are somethings that list possible threats or things like that. We’ve got category one, two three and four, which sort of grades potential incidents and the level of seriousness,” said Bracy.