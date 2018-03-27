Suspected heroin dealer arrested after Whitehall police serve warrants

Published: Updated:

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – A man is facing felony charges after a drug bust in Whitehall.

Marcus Smith, 23, is facing a charge of possession of drugs after Whitehall police served two warrants Tuesday.

Detectives seized $15,107 in cash, 500 grams of heroin, 18 grams of cocaine, 1100 grams of marijuana and two guns.

Deputy Chief Tracy Sharpless said in a release, “This is another heroin dealer taken off the streets whose heroin was making its way into Whitehall.”

Police say Smith could be indicted on additional drug possession and weapon under disability charges.

