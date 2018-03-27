Thousands of books destroyed at Westerville library

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Thousands of books were destroyed at the Westerville Public Library when a water heater ruptured in the early hours of March 16th.

Today, the library is still trying to clean up the mess, and replace books in the children’s area where hundreds of families visit daily.

Inside the Westerville Public Library garage sits 5,800 children’s books all ruined by water.

Erin Francoeur is the Executive Director of the library and explains what they found.

“It leaked through three floors of the library. We had a little bit of a rain shower going in our juvenile fiction area with the chapter books. So, there was a lot of water coming in. Since then, we’ve had restoration services come in and help with extracting water,” said Francoeur.

Francoeur said the teen library, the juvenile fiction chapter books, the graphic novels, homework cub centers, and the juvenile picture book room were all heavily damaged. They are heavily trafficked areas, leading to disappointment from those that use them most.

“We use it a lot. My son is about three and a half and then my daughter is 5 and a half and we usually come here at least 3 days a week. I was very sad. My daughter has been very worried about it, hoping that it would get fixed. She loves the library and loves getting books here. And my son also has been worried about it. They weren’t sure how they’d get back there to see the books or go to some of the programs,” said Pritchett, a mother of two who comes to the library often.

“We actually came to check out books and we’re not allowed yet so my daughter was pretty upset,” said Amy Beeley, who comes a few times a week with her two daughters,

The community has been reaching out, trying to help. The library set up a GoFundMe page with all proceeds going towards the restoration and new books to place on these empty shelves.

A lot of work still needs to be done. The ceiling need to be replaced and the baseboards. Good news though, the library is hoping to have the Juvenile Fiction Room open as early as Wednesday.