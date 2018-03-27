Top Spots: 10 of the best local restaurants to get french fries in Columbus

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Ah, the french fry: It’s the unsung hero of most fast-casual meals.

Let’s face it though: terrible fries can ruin a perfectly good meal. While there are plenty of national fast-food chains that make outstanding fries (I’m looking at you Five Guys), I wanted to find the local restaurant that serves the best fries here in the Columbus area. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite are, and here’s what they said:

Freddy’s Street Food

Where: 1165 Columbus Pike, Delaware

When it comes to french fries, Mediterranean street food restaurant Freddy’s takes the top prize with NBC4 viewers. The fries are hand-cut fresh and fried to perfection. The restaurant will even refund your money if you’re not satisfied with your fries. For a perfect meal, order a gyro with a side of fries. You — and your wallet — won’t be disappointed.

Loop’s

Where: 1629 Northwest Blvd., Columbus (They also have a food truck. Check the schedule here.)

Loop’s has been serving up awesome Chicago-style Greek food in central Ohio since 2010. Customers rave about the chili cheese fries: perfectly crispy and smothered with cheese and delicious chili. Can’t make it to the restaurant? Don’t worry — they have a food truck where you can get the same amazing fries.

King Gyros Greek Restaurant

Where: 400 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus

King Gyros Greek Restaurant has some of the best fries in the Whitehall area. Not only do they have supurb authentic Greek food, but their fries are fresh-cut, crispy and perfectly seasoned. If you want to take your order of fries up a notch, order the Greek fries: a large portion of fries, topped with feta cheese, red wine vinegar, banana peppers, black olives, olive oil and Greek herbs for just $4.50. Bonus: King Gyros has online ordering!

No. 1 Gyro Shoppe

Where: 3591 W. Broad St., Columbus; 4567 Cemetery Road, Hilliard

Part of the Columbus-based Greek Express restaurant family, No. 1 Gyro Shoppe is a west Columbus favorite for french fries. The Hilltop location is inside a former Taco Bell, but don’t let that turn you away. Their seasoned fries (made from high-quality potatoes and fried in pure vegetable oil) are amazing and come in fairly large portions.

Yanni’s Greek Restaurant

Where: 6196 Cleveland Ave., Columbus

Boasting some of the best Greek food in town, Yanni’s is a little, unassuming restaurant that I’ve seen people line up to get inside. Their fries are perfectly crispy and pair wonderfully with the house dressing. If you’re planning on stopping by on a Friday or Saturday night, try to come early to avoid the wait. Bonus: Yanni’s delivers through Doordash.

The Walrus Kitchen & Public House

Where: 143 E. Main St., Columbus

Breaking with the trend of Greek eateries, The Walrus has definitely earned its spot on the list. Customers love both the Walrus Fries and the sweet potato fries. The Walrus Fries are breaded and fried — giving it the perfect combination of crispiness and chewiness — then lightly seasoned and sprinkled with parmesan.

Nazareth Restaurant & Deli

Where: 5239 N. Hamilton Road, Columbus

Specializing in Middle Eastern cuisine, Nazareth Deli has been serving Columbus for more than 20 years. Their fries are hand-cut, perfectly fried and lightly salted. They come in three sizes on the menu: half order, regular basket and large basket (and trust me, the half portion is definitely big enough for one person).

City Barbeque

Where: 8 locations in central Ohio. Click here for a full list.

Dublin-based City Barbeque is exactly what I think of when I’m craving comfort food, and their fries are no different. As with all their sides, the fries are hand-cut and fried fresh every day. If you’d rather split an appetizer with someone, order the cheesy bacon fries. It’s the same great hand-cut fries, topped with cheese and delicious bacon.

Flip Side

Where: 3945 Easton Station, Columbus

This small, northeast Ohio-based burger chain is a can’t-miss spot not only for burgers, but for their fries as well. While you’d expect a gourmet burger joint to have outstanding fries, Flip Side takes it to the next level. They offer hand cut and sweet potato fries. You can order the hand-cut fries plain, with truffle oil and grana pandana cheese, with mushroom gravy, with cheese, with chili and cheese or with barbecue brisket and pickled jalapeños. They also offer house cut fries with hot sauce, blue cheese, herbs and yogurt blue cheese dressing.

The Crest Gastropub

Where: 2855 Indianola Ave., Columbus; 621 Parsons Ave., Columbus

If you want a side of sustainability with your fries, check out The Crest Gastropub. With two locations in Columbus, this locally owned restaurant uses locally grown and locally sourced ingredients to make a delicious seasonal menu. NBC4 viewers love their hand-cut fries (especially the truffle fries) and their sweet potato fries.