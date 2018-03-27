Woman accused of killing toddler after he wet the bed to plead guilty

RAPID CITY, SD (AP) — A South Dakota woman accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Katrina Shangreaux, 30, of Porcupine, is to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kylen Shangreaux in July 2016. She says in court documents she’d been drinking alcohol and taking pain medication.

She could face life in prison. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately scheduled.

Shangreaux’s mother and the boy’s grandmother, Sonya Dubray, has pleaded not guilty to hindering the investigation.

The boy’s father is serving time in federal prison for abuse and neglect of a son with a different woman.

