Woman Found Stranded 10 Days After Taking Wrong Turn Into Snow-Covered Mountains

A California woman was miraculously found alive this week after authorities say she survived 10 days stranded in snowy mountains.

Sheryl Donovan was either on her way home or to work when she made a wrong turn, according to conflicting reports.

Donovan, 54, found herself stranded and out of gas with no cellphone reception for more than a week before help arrived, according to CBS News.

Her daughter, Ashley Ehlert, says her mother lived off a single bottle of water and ate snow to keep alive and bundled up in extra clothing inside her SUV to keep from freezing during frigid nights.

Ehlert said her mother summoned the strength on her 10th day to venture out and find a road, where a passerby stopped to help.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies said Donovan’s SUV remained stuck in the snow and they hoped to pick it up Tuesday.

It’s a happy ending to a tale Ehlert said has been “extremely traumatic” to her mother.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Ehlert said.

