Woman Who Placed Sticker on Car Asking for Kidney Getting Offers From Strangers

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A California woman has been forced to get creative in her efforts to find a kidney, now advertising her need on a car sign.

Rachel Young, 42, has kidney failure due to a rare complication from weight loss and must undergo dialysis four times a week. When she was put on three lists only to be told that the wait is 10-12 years, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She placed a sticker on her back windshield that reads, “I NEED A KIDNEY” along with her telephone number.

Her family members have also put the same sticker on their cars.

“I’ve gotten a ton of responses,” Young told InsideEdition.com. “Some people have said they are praying for me. I’ve given packets to seven more people who have responded.”

People who respond have to fill out a health questionnaire, which they then return to Young for her to submit to her doctors. Then it’s just a wait-and-see period.

Three people have submitted questionnaires so far, and Young is still meeting others to give them packets.

“It makes me cry,” Young said. “It’s the hardest thing to talk about. The fact that a complete stranger would actually do this for me is so kind.”

She said that her campaign has increased her faith in humanity.

RELATED STORIES


Family of Man Killed in Fall From Top of Girlfriend’s SUV Donates His Kidney to Friend in Need


Husband Donates Kidney to Ailing Wife as They Celebrate 23 Years of Marriage


Man Who Wore Shirt at Disney World Asking for Kidney Undergoes Transplant

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s