AEP Ohio workers return home after a month in Puerto Rico

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Fourteen AEP Ohio workers returned home Wednesday after helping restore power in Puerto Rico.

Among those who came home Wednesday was Rick Kistler of Wooster, who had someone very special waiting for him. Kistler’s son was waiting and leading the charge to greet him.

The moment carried even more emotion because Kistler said his son didn’t know he was coming home.

“He had a hard time seeing me go, but he was ok with it because he knew I was going over to help some people out,” said Kistler. “My wife and my other son kept the secret from him so he didn’t know I was coming home today. He thought they were coming down to pick up a friend.”

This is the final wave of AEP workers returning home from Puerto Rico. They spent more than a month restoring power.

The island is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Maria, which made landfall six months ago.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s