Arena District becomes ‘Tourney Town’ this week for thousands of basketball fans

"Tourney Town" in the Arena District, Columbus, OH (WCMH photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ Arena District is turning into a playground for the next four days.

The Greater Columbus Convention Center has turned into a basketball frenzy, as 80,000 people are expected to travel to Columbus to cheer on their favorite team and tour Tourney Town.

“It is so special to watch a compassionate group of fans come together. There’s nothing like women’s basketball,” said Mary Kate Pleggenkuhle.

There is something in Tourney Town for all ages–from the little ballers and the inexperienced up to the pros.

Volunteers get merchandise ready for the Women’s NCAA Final Four in Columbus (WCMH photo)

You can bring your family down for a game of trivia and learn more about women’s basketball, all for free.

Despite Ohio State University’s women’s basketball team not making it to the Final Four round, fans can still enjoy the game.

Kristin Judson, a former Miami of Ohio basketball player, says she can’t wait to watch the action.

“I like all the teams, honestly, but if I had to pick one…I am a big fan of the Mississippi State coach; I’m kind of rooting for them,” said Judson.

