Arraignment set for man accused of killing Westerville officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Quentin Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the deaths of two Westerville police officers.

Smith, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Officer Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering on Feb. 10. The officers were responding to a 9-1-1 hangup call from Smith’s home. Investigators say the officers were shot moments after arriving at the front door of the home.

Smith faces two counts of aggravated murder, both of which carry a possible death sentence.

“Certainly anyone who kills a law enforcement officer who is in the performance of his or her duties is death penalty eligible and as long as I’m county prosecutor – that case will be presented as a death penalty case,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

O’Brien acknowledged they don’t know everything there is to know about Smith yet – what mitigating factors might be brought up in his defense.

But he said the families of the fallen officers support the pursuit of the death penalty.