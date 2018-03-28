Bond set for mother and boyfriend accused of killing three-month-old

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for two people accused of murdering a three-month-old in Athens County.

Judge Patrick L. Lang set bond for Jerry Wayne Andresen, 21, and Christina Leigh Hazlett, 23, at $500,000 with no 10% allowed during a hearing Wednesday.

Both pleaded not guilty to charges of endangering children (F2), involuntary manslaughter (F1), permitting drug abuse (F5), permitting drug abuse (M1), felonious assault (F2), murder (unspecified felony), aggravated murder (unspecified felony), and 3 counts each of domestic violence (M1) and endangering children (F1).

A trial date of May 29, 2018 was set for Andresen. Hazlett’s trial is scheduled for May 15.

The Athens News reports Andresen is Hazlett’s boyfriend.

Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn said they are accused of causing the death of Hazlett’s 3-month-old on March 12.

“Andresen and Hazlett are further accused of not only allowing the trafficking of drugs in and out of their residence, in addition to using drugs themselves, but also causing physical harm, not only to each other, but to the infant in the days and weeks leading up to the death of the infant,” he said in a press release.

The cause of the infant’s death has not been released.