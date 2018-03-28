Burglar asks for blessings before breaking into store

By Published:

BROOKLYN, NY (NBC News) — A suspected burglar was caught on camera appealing to a higher power for help before breaking into a clothing store.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video that shows the man approaching a clothing store in Brooklyn during the height of the latest nor’easter.

The devout burglar is then seen making the sign of the cross twice before committing the crime, which was all caught on camera.

The burglar took a brick and threw it against the store’s glass door several times until it shattered.

Once inside, he’s caught on another camera swiping about 20 pieces of clothing from a hanging rack and then grabbing some folded items.

Police are hoping someone recognizes this prayerful prowler who fled the store leaving footprints in the snow.

