Chronic toilet-clogger costs a city thousands of dollars

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WFRV) – Sheboygan has a problem. And it is a bit murkier than Lake Michigan. It is happening in the city’s only year-round public restroom.

“I think it’s terrible that people have to behave that way,” said Kris Williams, a local of the city. “That bathroom should be open and accessible to anyone.”

Joe Kerlin, superintendent of parks and forestry in Sheboygan, says a man in his twenties is going into the women’s restroom at the Deland Community Center and clogging the toilet.

His tool of choice is always the same: plastic bottles.

He has evaded capture for nearly three years. With nearly 30 clogs to his name, he has cost the city about $3,000 in damages.

“There are so many other things we could be spending that money on,” said Williams. “For example, fixing the roads around here.”

“I really don’t think we should be spending all this time on it, but you hate to see the taxpayers’ money go toward this,” said Julie Grube, a resident who has lived in Sheboygan for 55 years. “There’s a lot more things in town that we could spend the taxpayers’ dollars on.”

It is a strange way to pass the time, sure. One that many of these lakeside lifers are having a lot of trouble wiping away.

“I’m stumped. I don’t know what to say we can do with him,” said Grube. “I’m hoping we can find him quick, so we don’t have any more damaged bathrooms.”

To put it simply, the Sheboygan Police Department is hoping to wash its hands of this vandal, once and for all

The department says the vandal will be charged to the fullest extent of the law, and that they welcome any tips leading to an arrest.