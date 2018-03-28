City shutters suspected drug house used to ‘drop off lifeless bodies of overdose victims’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Attorney’s office has secured an emergency court order to shutter a North Linden home that they say was used as a dumping ground for overdose victims.

The Franklin County Environmental Court ordered the home at 1545 East Cooke Road to be boarded up. The home is located in a residential neighborhood less than a block from North Linden Elementary School.

The owner of record is Valerie Folk, also known as Valerie Dreger, of Columbus.

“The facts of this case are certainly disturbing and it rises to the top of one of the worst,” said City Attorney Zach Klein. “With an elementary school literally just down the street and a recreation center not much farther, it’s truly horrifying that this property was being used as a drop-off site for the lifeless, naked bodies of overdose victims.”

According to a news release from the City Attorney’s office:

On December 18, 2017, Columbus Police officers responding to an armed robbery in the area reported that the suspect fled to 1545 East Cooke Road. On February 15, 2018 police responded to a burglary in progress at the premises. One week later police responded to shots fired at the property. On February 26, 2018 police responded to a call alleging that a male occupant was selling drugs and “holding someone hostage” at the property. On March 6, 2018 police responded to a complaint of a “lifeless female body being carried into the property.” Upon gaining entry, officers located a female overdose victim naked in the bathtub and in need of immediate medical attention. A bottle of Narcan was found nearby. According to reports, the owner was present at the time of the incident and initially feigned knowledge when police informed her of the drug activity occurring at her property. On March 12, 2018 police responded to another call of drug activity at the premises. A well-being check on the property owner also was requested. The following day, police were called to the property because the owner pulled a gun on another occupant of the house after the occupant allegedly accused her of theft. On March 18, 2018 police were called to a burglary in progress at the premises. Two days later, police responded to “a call of another ‘dead girl’ being carried into the residence.” The caller stated that “girls are constantly overdosing” at the property.

According to Columbus police, heroin and crack cocaine sales happened at least four times during the month of March. After executing a warrant, the inside of the home was described as being in ‘disarray’ and littered with ‘syringes, needles and other drug paraphernalia.'”

If the property is ultimately declared to be a statutorily defined public nuisance, state law grants the court authority to order the premises shut down for up to one year following the permanent injunction hearing.