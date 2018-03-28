Corey Feldman Claims He Was Stabbed in an Attempt on His Life

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Corey Feldman has taken to Twitter with claims that he had been stabbed by an unknown attacker.

Feldman, 46, also posted images of him wearing a hospital gown as he lay in a hospital bed Wednesday morning. 

“IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US!” he wrote in the tweet. “THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN

— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night in Los Angeles. 

Feldman later told investigators that he believes he was being followed and was stabbed with a syringe or another sharp object, TMZ reported. Cops also told TMZ they believe Feldman was the victim of a road rage incident and the call went out as assault with a deadly weapon.  

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to InsideEdition.com that it is investigating the incident.

But Officer Drake Madison told InsideEdition.com that “there were no lacerations to his abdomen,” adding, “Any other injuries are unknown. There was no suspect description.”

Officer Madison also stated that Feldman was treated and released. 

The Goonies actor took to Twitter to say he believes he had been targeted in the alleged attack. 

“I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL [social media] PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK’ & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?” he wrote. 
 
