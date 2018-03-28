Coroner warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in overdose deaths in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz says her office has seen a “dramatic increase” in overdoses in the past week.

Ortiz said Wednesday that in the past 7 days, the office has had 18 overdose deaths, an average of 2.5 deaths per day.

The coroner’s office toxicology team screened specimens from March 22-25 and found a majority are fentanyl-related.

In a press release, Ortiz reminds the general public they can obtain naloxone at any pharmacy without a prescription at a cost or with health insurance.