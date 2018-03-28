‘Cosmopolitan’ Pulled From Walmart’s Checkout Racks Over Racy Content

Walmart has removed Cosmopolitan from checkout aisles across the country and it might be because the magazine has gotten too racy.

The women’s magazine, which touts itself as being “absolutely real, open and entertaining,” is known for naughty headlines, like “101 Hot Sex Moves,” “Sex That Rocks” and “76 Sex Secrets.”

Despite reports of the contrary, Inside Edition found Cosmo on a checkout line at a Secaucus, N.J., Walmart store, but they were covered by white plastic blinders.

For months, Walmart has been under pressure from The National Center on Sexual Exploitation to move its Cosmo issues.

The center’s spokeswoman, Haley Halverson, sees the new development as a victory.

“Over the years, we have had thousands of complaints from not only parents but their kids, and not only young girls but young boys too who just didn’t want to be bombarded by this hypersexualized material when they are just trying to just check out with their groceries,” she said.

Walmart said in a statement: “While this was primarily a business decision, the concerns raised were heard.”

