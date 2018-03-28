FirstEnergy to close all of its nuclear power plants

(WCMH) – FirstEnergy announced Wednesday that it intends to close all of its nuclear power plants.

The plants scheduled for retirement are:

  • Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station (908 MW) in Oak Harbor, Ohio, in 2020
  • Beaver Valley Power Station (1,872 MW) in Shippingport, Pa.,
    in 2021
  • Perry Nuclear Power Plant (1,268 MW) in Perry, Ohio, in 2021

“The decision to deactivate these facilities is very difficult and in no way a reflection on the dedicated, hard-working employees who operate the plants safely and reliably or on the local communities and union leaders who have advocated passionately on their behalf,” said Don Moul, president of FES Generation Companies and chief nuclear officer in a statement. “Though the plants have taken aggressive measures to cut costs, the market challenges facing these units are beyond their control.

The plants produce a total capacity of 4,048 megawatts.

According to FirstEnergy, about 2,300 employees will be affected by the closures.

FirstEnergy says the plants are no longer profitable because of the low prices of natural gas.

 

