Florida man who owes $500K in child support disappears on paddleboard

By Published: Updated:
Constantine Theoharis (CREDIT: Facebook)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Police in Florida are looking for a 52-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since he went paddleboarding in the Atlantic Ocean a week ago.

Fort Lauderdale police tell the Miami Herald that Constantine George Theoharis was due in court later that day — March 20 — to speak on charges of not paying over a half-million dollars in child support.

But he didn’t show up for court, or for work as a commercial real estate agent. The judge rescheduled his hearing for March 27, but he didn’t show then either.

His wallet and passport were left in his home. Family members tell police they’ve grown increasingly concerned.

Theoharis has been divorced since 2008. His ex-wife is fighting him for child support for their two daughters.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s