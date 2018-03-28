Former Disney star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press office

Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:
Caroline Sunshine has found a second career in the White House press office. Getty

A former Disney star has found a second career in the White House press office.

At just 22, Caroline Sunshine starred as Tinka Hessenheffer alongside Zendaya in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up and, now, a press assistant on President Trump’s communications team.

“Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

According to the statement, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy prior to her White House internship, and for the College Republican National Committee, and the California Republican Party.

The White House said Sunshine applied through their official website, according to CNN. 

 

 

