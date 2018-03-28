Franklin County Engineer proposes additional $5 fee for vehicle registration

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new proposal means Franklin County residents could have to pay more to register their vehicles.

Franklin County Engineer, Cornell Robertson, wants Franklin County residents to pay an additional $5 to the BMV for their vehicle registration each year to help maintain roads and bridges, primarily those owned by the Franklin County Commissioners and maintained by engineer’s office.

“If this is enacted for Franklin County it would be an additional 5.6 million dollars,” said Robertson.

That would 5.6 million dollars added to their budget, which is around 42 million in 2018.

“That is substantial and we can do a lot of good with that,” Robertson added.

Most drivers agree that they want to see fewer of these potholes.

“I think that our roads need repairs,” said Sherri Starrett. “Just maybe the potholes being fixed a little quicker of having more crews to do it. They fix them and then the next day there’s another one.”

Not every driver is completely sold on this solution.

“Honestly I don’t even know if they use their money appropriately in the first place,” said Emily Laughlin.

Laughlin said we need to be able to hold the Franklin County Engineer’s office accountable. She wants to be able to make sure the extra money goes to the areas that need it the most, but her concern is not with paying an extra $5 to the BMV.

“Obviously if it’s going to make the roads safer and better for everybody $5 to me is not anything a year, and if it’s going to be better for the community I’m all for it.”

Robertson is giving four public presentations on the proposed fee increase. Two are at the commissioners’ meetings at 9 a.m. April 10 and 17. Two are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at engineer buildings. One is on April 2 at 4444 Fisher Road, the other April 4 at 4801 Hendron Road.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s