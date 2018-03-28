How to Save This Spring Season

It’s time to ditch your heavy winter coat and freshen up your wardrobe for spring — but you don’t have to break the bank doing it.

Inside Edition teamed up with RetailMeNot and its shopping and trends expert, Sara Skirboll, at the Glendale Galleria in California to help shoppers find great deals.

First, she says shoppers should download the RetailMeNot app to save $20 in just 20 seconds.

One shopper, Cece, said she’s hoping to freshen up her wardrobe without spending too much money.

“The good news is you don’t have to break the bank,” Skirboll told her. “If you go to Macy’s right now you will get $25 cash back on purchases.”

She told Cece to be on the lookout for feminine pastels, plaids, florals and fringe, which are all in this season.

She continued, “Classics like denim and gingham never go out of style and you can find trends like these and plenty more at Express, which is actually offering 15 percent off right now.”

There are also deals for a last-minute spring break trips.

“Thirty-five percent of people are planning to take a spring break vacation this year,” Skirboll said. “Whether you plan to hit the beach, amusement parks or take a road trip somewhere else, Hotels.com has up to 40 percent off rooms in top destinations.”

Visit RetailMeNot.com for more information.

