Jersey Mike’s to donate 100% of sales to local charities today

Photo Courtesy: Jersey Mike's Facebook page

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jersey Mike’s is donating 100% of sales to local charities across the country Wednesday for it’s annual day of giving.

Participating locations in the central Ohio area are donating sales to the Second and Seven Foundation, a group that promotes literacy by giving kids free books.

The charity was created by former OSU football players Luke Fickell, Ryan Miller and Mike Vrabel.

Around the country, the 2nd and 7 Foundation has donated over 175,000 books to children in need since it started in 1999. During to 2016-2017 school year the foundation provided over 7,000 books to 86 schools in central Ohio alone.

Last year Jersey Mike’s raised more than 5.5 million dollars during the month of March for local charities nationwide.

