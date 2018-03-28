Large potholes near Grove City cause headaches for drivers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wednesday morning’s commute into Columbus on Interstate 71 was disrupted by a large number of vehicles disabled by a line of potholes on the highway.

At least eight vehicles received blown tires and broken or bent rims, causing a hazardous situation as vehicles lined the roadway between Stringtown Road and Interstate 270.

Nancy Burton with the Ohio Department of Transportation said they discovered potholes along this stretch of highway Tuesday night. Workers filled them with a cold mix of asphalt, but the asphalt may have popped back out.

“It was a huge pothole, it was like a sunken hole. I know what happened,” What did it sound like? It sounded like a shotgun blast,” said Curtis Wilson. “It was crowded, there was a big red truck next to me I was scared to death.”

“I had to get to the side and a FedEx driver kind of helped me, he was behind me and I was going 5 mph and I eventually made it to the off-ramp,” Wilson continued.

While NBC4 was on the scene covering those disabled vehicles, another driver hit one of those potholes, hard!

The damage done to Jordan Gilliland’s Acura from that impact could have been much worse.

“I was just driving down the road and heard just a loud bang and it hit me right in the face, and I was listening to music and it stopped me right there, and I am like oh God!” Gilliland said.

Both his side headliner and seat airbag deployed.

“I mean there was just ringing in my ear, I couldn’t hear anything, it was bad.” He said he was just able to steer to the side of the road with his airbags deployed.

“I just set my hazards and a lot of people let me get over and let me get to the side of the road and I’m thankful for that,” Gilliland said.

ODOT said they are on standby because of the weather, but will make more permanent repairs as soon as possible.