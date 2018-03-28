Man wanted for shooting at two Dayton police detectives turns himself into jail

A man who was wanted by police in connection to allegedly shooting at Dayton Police officers turned himself into the Montgomery County Jail with his attorney. WDTN photo

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – A man who was wanted by police in connection to allegedly shooting at Dayton Police officers turned himself into the Montgomery County Jail with his attorney.

Tahwin Herron Jr., 20, walked to the jail Wednesday afternoon.

Police were looking for Herron, who allegedly shot at Dayton Police Department Detectives on March 19 in the 300 block of Bungalow Drive. Officers sent out a warrant for his arrest Monday, March 26.

Herron Jr. was wanted for two counts of felonious assault and weapon charges.

