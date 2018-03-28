NCAA builds ‘Dream Court’ on city’s east side, donates $100,000 to James Cancer Hospital

WCMH photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s pretty special when you can say the city you live in hosted the Final Four. But it’s more special when the event leaves a lasting impact in the community.

Fans are excited to experience the games this weekend, but others in the community are excited for its lasting impact. Beatty Park, on the city’s east side, is now home to the Final Four Dream Court. The NCAA gifted it to Columbus to help leave it a better and brighter place.

“We are really excited to be the beneficiary of something so great,” said Alesia Howard with the Columbus Rec and Parks Department.

Lynn Holzman said leaving a lasting mark on Columbus is exactly what the NCAA plans to do.

“Our hope is that we can support the community in the way the community has supported our championship,” said Holzman, NCAA vice-president of women’s basketball.

Former players, coaches, and friends of legendary North Carolina State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow announced a $100,000 grant to benefit research for women’s cancer at the OSU James Cancer Hospital.

Yow died in 2009 after a 22-year battle with breast cancer. That same year, the Kay Yow Fund began, donating $100,000 every year to a hospital in the Women’s Final Four host city.

