Planes Captured on Video After Collision at Israeli Airport

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

It was quite the scene as a German plane collided with an Israeli aircraft on the ground at Ben Gurion Airport.

Spokesman Ofer Lefler said the tail end of a Germania jet destined for Berlin crashed into the tail end of an El Al flight bound for Rome early Wednesday.

The crash “heavy” caused damage to both planes, but no injuries, officials said.

Footage showed the planes driving away from each other on the tarmac following the crash.

It is not clear what caused the crash, but it is being investigated, according to reports.

Passengers were put on alternative flights afterward.

