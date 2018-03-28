Police department posts emotional photo of officer saying final goodbye to K9 partner

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (WFLA/AP) — A Southern California police department posted an emotional photo to Twitter after a police dog succumbed to a medical condition.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Chula Vista police Lt. Eric Thunberg said Monday in a release that Griffen, a 7-year old Belgian Malinois, died. Thunberg did not specify the dog’s ailment.

Thunberg says Griffen “passed away peacefully” Saturday in the presence of his handler, his handler’s family, and other members of the department’s K-9 program.

Thunberg says Griffen spent most of his career working during the night to support the patrol division.

The lieutenant says Griffen also appeared at community events and public demonstrations.

“On Friday, CVPD lost a trusted partner, K9 Griffen,” the department said in the tweet.

“It was a hard day for all of us, especially Griffen’s handler and best friend, Officer Chancellor. May you #RIP, Griffen. Thank you for your service to our Department and the city of #ChulaVista. -1180”

