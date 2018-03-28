COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified a suspect they are searching for in connection with a June 2017 murder, and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jermaine G. Johnson, 27, has been charged with murder as a result of the investigation into a murder on June 28, 2017, at 2237 Dawnlight Avenue. He is still at large.

Officers arrived and found the victim, 30-year-old Marshaun Clark, suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway. He was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived on scene.

Police say the investigation indicated Clark was shot by unknown suspects who fled southbound on Dawnlight Ave. in a white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 645-TIPS (8477).