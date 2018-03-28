Reds opening day delayed due to weather

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Reds have delayed their opening day due to inclement weather.

According to a release by the ball club, the game versus the Washington Nationals, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until Friday at 4:20pm.

All the festivities scheduled on Thursday, including the charity block party, have also been rescheduled for Friday.

Pregame ceremonies begin at approximately 3:30pm.

Any fans who can not the rescheduled game on Friday may exchange their ticket for any remaining 2018 regular season home game, subject to availability.

For more information you can visit www.reds.com/rainout