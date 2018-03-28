Restaurants get ‘Up To Code’ in latest inspections

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pair of restaurants we called out a few weeks ago are back “Up To Code.”

And “Tooth Gate” rolls on. How did a human tooth end up in a Licking County man’s fast food order?

NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi learned the feds are also chomping at the bit to get to the bottom of “Tooth Gate.” Sussi said the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is looking into the Rocky Mount, North Carolina company that makes those chicken tenders the customer said he purchased a few weeks ago at Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant, 1215 N. 21st St., Newark.

In a complaint filed with the Licking County Health Dept., the customer said he ordered the food from the drive-thru. He said a chunk of tooth, possibly part of a crown, sat on his chicken tenders.

Licking County health inspectors said there’s no evidence showing anyone at the restaurant intentionally or unintentionally placed the tooth in his food.

Now, over to Joseppi’s Pizza, 4062 Hoover Rd., Grove City.

On March 1, Franklin County Health Dept. inspectors found 16 violations, including six critical ones. Like mouse feces, gnats and drain flies throughout the building.

According to its latest inspection, Joseppi’s Pizza “made significant improvements.” Owner Brian Baker says none of the violations had anything to do with the quality of his food, adding that he will continue to make improvements to the building.

Lastly, PJ’s Family Restaurant, 571 W. Cherry St., Sunbury.

On February 20, Delaware County Public Health inspectors uncovered 14 violations, six of them critical. In a report, the inspector wrote: “please work on overall cleanliness of facility.”

Owner Tony Eisnnicher said his restaurant passed its latest inspection with flying colors.

“We kind of ripped out the whole ceiling, re-did the whole ceiling, took all the equipment out back and scrubbed every piece of equipment,” said Eisnnicher

Eisnnicher said they also painted the kitchen area from top to bottom.

“I take everything to heart, I’m here for the community and I want the community to come in and enjoy what they’re having, especially with the food and everything,” said Eisnnicher. “It had nothing to do with the food.”