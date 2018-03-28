Robert Downey Jr. Fulfills 8-Year-Old’s Wish for Iron Man’s Help

One kid called and a superhero answered.

Aaron Hunter, of Scotland, has a rare, life-threatening syndrome called ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysfunction, hypoventilation, and autonomic dysregulation), which causes previously healthy children to gain weight and develop breathing difficulties.

Aaron, 8, took to the ROHHAD Association’s Twitter account in 2017 to plea for Iron Man’s help in spreading awareness about the syndrome, and Robert Downey Jr., who plays the armor-clad hero, responded.

Please RT and help Aaron reach IronMan #AaronNeedsIronman he has terminal ROHHAD Disease & has special message 4 fav hero @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/9fppkTpKvB — ROHHAD Association (@ROHHAD_GLOBAL) January 28, 2017

The hashtag #AaronNeedsIronMan went viral and much to Aaron’s surprise, the Avengers star FaceTimed him.

Downey’s foundation, Random Act Funding, then began supporting Aaron’s charity, which seeks to raise awareness about the condition.

Earlier this month, Downey took his kindness further and paid Aaron a visit. A photo posted on social media showed the 52-year-old actor posing with Aaron, along with information on how people can donate to the 8-year-old’s cause.

Selfie game on point! Aaron and I are devising ways we can #gomadforrohhad…Donate just $10 bux (https://t.co/ywpvrsvUm3) to win a trip to #hollywood for the #avengersinfinitywar world premiere. Proceeds benefit @Rohhad_Global and #brianortegafoundation. See you there! pic.twitter.com/wouSDCwWHG — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 24, 2018

Downey and Aaron have teamed up in launching #GoMadForROHHAD to help fund further research into the condition.

Every $10 donation gets an entry to win a trip to the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Hollywood.

Aaron’s mom, Lisa Hunter, said the memory of Aaron meeting Iron Man will never leave them.

“It has been magical,” Hunter wrote on Facebook. “We have never seen Aaron this happy until now… His Big Heart is full of HOPE!”

She also gave a special thank you to Downey for all of his help.

❤️ Our beautiful Brave Boy and brother 👇🏼this memory will never leave us, it has been magical. We have never seen Aaron… Posted by Lisa Hunter on Sunday, March 25, 2018

