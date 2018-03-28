Stephon Clark’s Brother Jumps on Mayor’s Desk and Leads Chant as He Crashes City Council Meeting

The grief-stricken brother of Stephon Clark took his fury to the Sacramento City Council Tuesday night along with protesters who stormed the chambers shouting the slain 22-year-old’s name.

Stevante Clark marched to the front of the room and perched himself on the dais in a defiant show of outrage after Stephon, 22, was shot dead in his grandmother’s backyard by police, who fired 20 rounds at him Sunday.

Stephon was unarmed. Now, his family is demanding answers and Stevante took his displeasure straight to city officials.

“Louder! Louder!” yelled Stevante as demonstrators chanted his late brother’s name.

After a heated exchange with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, in which he climbed on Steinberg’s desk, Stevante was restrained.

The protest later spread to the nearby Golden 1 Center, where demonstrators blocked entrances to a Sacramento Kings game for the second time in four days.

Clark had two young children and was staying at his grandparents’ home at the time of the shooting, family members said.

Officials say cops thought Clark had a gun but only a cellphone was found on his body.

Stephon’s family, including his grandmother, Sequita Thompson, have asked the district attorney’s office to bring criminal charges against the two officers who killed him.

“They didn’t have to kill him like that. They didn’t have to shoot him that many times,” Thompson sobbed at a press conference on Monday. “Why didn’t you shoot him in the arm? Shoot him in the leg? Send the dogs? Send the Taser? Why?”

