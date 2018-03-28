Stormy Daniels’ Dilated Pupils Apparently Caused by Benadryl

Stormy Daniels’ dilated pupils during Sunday’s explosive 60 Minutes interview were apparently caused by Benadryl.

Some viewers were quick to point out that her pupils appeared dilated throughout the broadcast.

It also led to speculation that she had taken the prescription medication Adderall before the interview, a suggestion that was rejected as “patently false and bogus” by her attorney, Michael Avenatti.

“The only drug that my client took within the 24 hours before the interview was a single Benadryl,” Avenatti told Inside Edition.

Inside Edition spoke to Dr. Roshini Raj about the effects Benadryl can have on the eyes.

“Taking Benadryl can cause dilation of the pupils even if you are facing a bright light,” she said.



Nothing Daniels said on 60 Minutes appears to be damaging the president’s popularity. A new poll by Politico says President Trump’s approval rating remains at 42 percent.

But following Daniels’ interview, a leading conservative commentator is now calling on first lady Melania Trump to dump her husband.

HLN host S.E. Cupp wrote a no-holds-barred opinion piece in which she tells the president’s third wife not to be like Hillary Clinton and to leave her husband amid reports he cheated on her.

“Melania should do for this generation of girls what Hillary did not do for mine, and leave her jerk of a husband,” Cupp wrote in an op-ed that appeared in Wednesday’s New York Daily News.

Cupp says that if Melania Trump were to leave her husband, she would be a beacon for young women.

“Melania Trump may not have a political career to consider. But as first lady, she is an inherently important figure in American politics. And women are watching,” Cupp added.

RELATED STORIES



Senator Stormy? Adult Actress Considered Running in 2009





Melania Trump Rep Blasts Stormy Daniels Interview as ‘Salacious Gossip’





Stormy Daniels Tells ’60 Minutes’ She Feared for Her Safety After Being Told to ‘Leave Trump Alone’

