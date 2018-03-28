Stormy Daniels’ Dilated Pupils Apparently Caused by Benadryl

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Stormy Daniels’ dilated pupils during Sunday’s explosive 60 Minutes interview were apparently caused by Benadryl.

Some viewers were quick to point out that her pupils appeared dilated throughout the broadcast. 

It also led to speculation that she had taken the prescription medication Adderall before the interview, a suggestion that was rejected as “patently false and bogus” by her attorney, Michael Avenatti. 

“The only drug that my client took within the 24 hours before the interview was a single Benadryl,” Avenatti told Inside Edition.

Inside Edition spoke to Dr. Roshini Raj about the effects Benadryl can have on the eyes. 

“Taking Benadryl can cause dilation of the pupils even if you are facing a bright light,” she said. 
  
Nothing Daniels said on 60 Minutes appears to be damaging the president’s popularity. A new poll by Politico says President Trump’s approval rating remains at 42 percent.

But following Daniels’ interview, a leading conservative commentator is now calling on first lady Melania Trump to dump her husband.

HLN host S.E. Cupp wrote a no-holds-barred opinion piece in which she tells the president’s third wife not to be like Hillary Clinton and to leave her husband amid reports he cheated on her.

Melania should do for this generation of girls what Hillary did not do for mine, and leave her jerk of a husband,” Cupp wrote in an op-ed that appeared in Wednesday’s New York Daily News.

Cupp says that if Melania Trump were to leave her husband, she would be a beacon for young women. 

“Melania Trump may not have a political career to consider. But as first lady, she is an inherently important figure in American politics. And women are watching,” Cupp added. 

RELATED STORIES


Senator Stormy? Adult Actress Considered Running in 2009


Melania Trump Rep Blasts Stormy Daniels Interview as ‘Salacious Gossip’


Stormy Daniels Tells ’60 Minutes’ She Feared for Her Safety After Being Told to ‘Leave Trump Alone’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s