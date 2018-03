HONOLULU (KHON) – A man visiting Maui died on Tuesday after saving his daughter at Olivine Pools in Maui.

Maui fire officials say the 46-year-old man from Montana had jumped into the water to save his 15-year-old daughter.

He was able to get her back up onto the rocky cliff and bystanders helped pull her up with a makeshift rope.

But when they looked for her father, they saw him floating face down in the water about 40 feet from the shoreline.

Paramedics were not able to revive him.